Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Font is a mom!

September 12, 2023 4:39AM CDT
(L-R) Tae Kerr and Maddie Font(Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

The singer and her husband Jonah welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Forrest Henry, on Saturday (September 9th).

She shared a photo of the newborn to Instagram Monday (September 11th) and revealed that she had an emergency c-section “after 37 hard hours of labor.”

She continued, “Thank you to our incredible medical team at St Thomas Midtown for taking incredible care of us and making a really scary experience as calm and comfortable as possible for our little family. Forrest is everything Jonah and I could’ve ever dreamed of, and we’d go through it all over again for him.”

