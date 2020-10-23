Maddie & Tae’s Christmas EP Available Today
Maddie & Tae’s first-ever holiday EP, called We Need Christmas, is available today (Friday, Oct. 23rd). The six-track project features two originals, “Merry Married Christmas,” and title track, “We Need Christmas.” It also includes holiday favorites “This Christmas,” “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”
Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Font tells us that most especially this year, holiday cheer is in order.
“I think right now more than ever we really, really need Christmas and all the joy and hope and love that the holiday season brings. It’s just something about Christmas that silences all the chaos for a couple of days where you just get to quiet down and be with your loved ones. We’re just so excited to be able to celebrate Christmas this year and really, really cherish that quality time that we didn’t get as much this year with quarantining and everything.”
Maddie & Tae recently topped the country charts with “Die From A Broken Heart.”
They are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at next month’s CMA Awards, which will air live from Nashville on Nov. 11th on ABC.
Here is the We Need Christmas track list:
This Christmas (Donny Hathaway, Nadine McKinnor)
Holly Jolly Christmas (Johnny Marks)
O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)
Merry Married Christmas (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr)
Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) (Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich, Phil Spector)
We Need Christmas (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Matthew West, AJ Pruis)