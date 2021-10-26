Maddie & Tae Will Headline 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour!

Country duo Maddie & Tae have been chosen to headline the 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour, marking a full circle moment for the hit makers who first broke out with “Girl In a Country Song” in 2014.
The following year, the vocal duo was selected to be part of the CMT Next Women of Country initiative, which aims to celebrate and boost the genre’s rising female voices. And now as the accompanying tour’s headliners, Maddie & Tae are both proving they are “current” women of the country format, as well as helping bring along a pair of fresh newcomers.
Kicking off January 6 in Oklahoma City, the 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour will include 16 dates from Boston and New York City to San Diego and beyond — plus a Nashville stop at Brooklyn Bowl. Along for the ride will be Callista Clark and Sacha.
“All Song. No Static. Let’s go, ladies!! ” Maddie & Tae wrote on social media. “SO excited to announce our very own headlining tour, presented by @CMT Next Women of Country!”
“We are so excited to have CMT’s Next Women of Country tour back on the road and to announce our favorite dynamic duo Maddie & Tae as headliners!” shared Leslie Fram, SVP of Music & Talent, CMT. “I’ve loved having the opportunity to watch their careers soar since we first welcomed them into our program in 2015 and equally thrilled Callista and Sacha – two of our brightest newcomers – will have the opportunity to share the stage and be part of such an amazing tour.”
Since their 2014 breakout, Maddie & Tae have gone on to score Platinum-certified Number One hits like 2019’s “Die From a Broken Heart,” and recent releases include “Woman You Got” and “Life Ain’t Fair” from an upcoming album release.
The 2020 CMT Next Women of Country Tour was headlined by Tanya Tucker — and postponed a year due to COVID-19 — and tickets for this year’s run go on-sale Friday at 10AM CT.
The 2021 CMT Next Women of Country class features 10 more artists: Ashland Craft, Brittney Spencer, Chapel Hart, Hannah Dasher, Harper Grae, MacKenzie Porter, Priscilla Block, Reyna Roberts, Sacha and Tenille Arts. Previous members have included Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and more.
2022 “CMT Next Women of Country Tour” Dates
Jan 6 – Town Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK
Jan 7 – House of Blues – Houston, TX
Jan 12 – Brighton Music Hall- Boston, MA
Jan 13 – Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY
Jan 14 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD
Jan 15 – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille – Warrendale, PA
Jan 19 – Moonshine Beach- San Diego, CA
Jan 20 – The Roxy – West Hollywood, CA
Jan 21 – Club Rodeo Rio – San Jose, CA
Jan 22 – Goldfield Trading Post – Sacramento, CA
Feb 3 – Elevation at The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI
Feb 4 – The Castle Theater – Bloomington, IL
Feb 5 – The Bluestone – Columbus, OH
Feb 10 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN
Feb 11 – Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL
Feb 12 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GAae