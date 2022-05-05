Maddie & Tae Talk Mother’s Day Surprises!

Maddie & Tae’s Tae Dye On Pulling Off The Perfect Mother’s Day Surprise … “To this day one of the best surprises I’ve ever pulled off was on Mother’s Day three years ago. ‘Cause my mom’s birthday always tends to fall on Mother’s Day Weekend – it’s coming up – and my mom and dad were coming into Nashville and I was like, ‘Okay-this has got to be a big weekend. It’s Mother’s Day, her birthday and the weather was going to be beautiful, so I planned this awesome surprise where we would drive first – she wouldn’t know where we were going, and then we ended up going canoeing down the Harpeth River, and it was so fun.”