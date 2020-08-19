      Weather Alert

Maddie & Tae set new record on ‘Billboard’ Country Airplay chart with latest hit

Aug 19, 2020 @ 1:20pm

ABC/Image Group LAMaddie & Tae have set a new record on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with “Die From a Broken Heart.” 

When “Broken Heart” hit number one this week after 54 weeks, it marked the longest summit to the top spot by a female act in the Country Airplay chart’s 30-year history. 

Maddie & Tae have also become the first female duo to have multiple number ones on the chart, as their debut single “Girl in a Country Song” clinched the top spot in 2014. That track was the second debut single by a female country duo to hit number one following The Wreckers‘ “Leave the Pieces.” 

“Die From a Broken Heart” also makes for the sixth song by a female artist to peak at number one on the chart this year — the highest amount since 2016 when eight female-led songs topped the chart. 

Maddie & Tae are second only to The Chicks as all-female duos or groups to have multiple number ones on the Country Airplay chart. 

By Cillea Houghton 
