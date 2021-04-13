Maddie & Tae Reveal ‘Behind the Scenes’ Secrets in their Videos
Have you ever looked back through family videos that you’ve taken and laughed at what you did years ago?
ACM Award Duo of the Year nominees Maddie & Tae recently did that with their own music videos – and shared their reactions with fans… like which pieces of clothing they still have from their very first music video, “Girl In A Country Song.”
Maddie still uses one of the items from the “Fly” music video shoot.
For their “Shut Up And Fish” video, find out if it’s Maddie or Tae’s brother, in the video – and which fellow country music star’s future wife also stars in it.
And then, while they review their “Die From A Broken Heart” – Tae shares the behind the scenes secrets – like what the bathtub was actually filled with – and what she was wearing in those scenes.
Maddie & Tae end their review of their music videos by thanking fans for watching, and saying that they “Had the best time taking a trip down memory lane.”
They also tease that there’s a new video on the way soon!
See Maddie & Tae checking out their previous videos right here… The Country Daily