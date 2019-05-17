Maddie & Tae “Meet in the Middle” with their Diamond Rio cover

Amazon MusicCountry’s fascination with the music of the nineties continues, as Maddie & Tae cover Diamond Rio’s classic, “Meet in the Middle.”

The original came out in February of 1991 as Diamond Rio’s very first single, and made it all the way to the top of the chart. It also made the band the first in country music history to have their debut single hit #1.

“We have always loved this song and had such a blast putting our own spin on it,” Maddie Marlow says.

Maddie & Tae’s “Meet in the Middle” cover is available exclusively on Amazon Music. If you’re not a subscriber, you can sample a snippet on the duo’s socials.

This weekend, the two play Oakland and Bakersfield, California on Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour with Runaway June.

Maddie & Tae’s latest single is “Die from a Broken Heart” from their new One Heart to Another EP.

