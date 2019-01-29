“Madden” Says the Rams Will Win the Super Bowl 30-27

A copy of EA Sports' Madden NFL 11 video game is seen at a celebration for the game's release in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 9, 2010. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees appears on the cover of the newest version of the game, which goes on sale Tuesday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Every year, EA Sports runs a simulated Super Bowl on the latest edition of “Madden”. What’s amazing is the game has been right 10 of the last 15 years. Not only that, in 2015, Madden Football not only correctly predicted a Patriots win over the Seahawks, but it also nailed the final score, 28-24.

But last year it was WRONG. The simulation had the Patriots narrowly defeating the Eagles 24-to-20 . . . but the Eagles won 41-33.

This year, “Madden” predicts the Patriots will go up 17-3 at the half . . . but the Rams will storm back to win the game, by a score of 30-27. It also predicts Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will be the MVP . . . after a record-breaking Super Bowl performance with four sacks. For the past six years, the simulation has been right every other year, on the odd-numbered years. That’s good news for the Rams.

