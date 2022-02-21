      Weather Alert

Mad Dad Tries to Limit his Kids’ Internet Use – But Knocks Out Service to his Whole Town

Feb 21, 2022 @ 11:30am
Dad Jam:  A Father Accidentally Shut Down his Town’s Whole Internet
– While Trying to Limit his Kids’ Screen Time
It’s true that kids aren’t good at putting down their devices; but this is a pretty extreme reaction, from a father.

The outlet, France Bleu, reports that an unnamed dad tried to use an illegal multi-wave band jammer, to temporarily cut off the internet connection at his home – because he was trying to get his two children to put down their devices.

Instead, the device was powerful enough to cut off connectivity to himself – and many others – in the surrounding area.

His neighbors eventually started reporting their outages, after which the government investigated.

Dad’s now in a jam.  He faces up to six months in jail – and a fine of 30,000 euros.

See more, here:  (Gizmodo)

 

  • A father in France recently tried to get his kids off their devices by using an illegal multi-wave band jammer to temporarily cut off internet to his home—instead the device cut off internet for many others in the surrounding area
  • Now the dad faces up to six months in jail and a fine of 30,000 euros
