Mad Dad Tries to Limit his Kids’ Internet Use – But Knocks Out Service to his Whole Town

The outlet, France Bleu, reports that an unnamed dad tried to use an illegal multi-wave band jammer, to temporarily cut off the internet connection at his home – because he was trying to get his two children to put down their devices.
Instead, the device was powerful enough to cut off connectivity to himself – and many others – in the surrounding area.
His neighbors eventually started reporting their outages, after which the government investigated.
Dad’s now in a jam. He faces up to six months in jail – and a fine of 30,000 euros.
