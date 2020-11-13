Machine Gun Kelly, Tommy Lee & 24kGoldn team up for new song, “Climb”
Audio Up MediaMachine Gun Kelly, Tommy Lee and 24kGoldn have joined forces to release a new single called “Climb.”
The collaborative track was recorded for the horror-themed narrative podcast Halloween in Hell, which also features the voices of all three artists.
You can download “Climb” now via digital outlets.
Kelly, by the way, portrayed Lee in the Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt.
By Josh Johnson
