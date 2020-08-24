Machine Gun Kelly to perform with Travis Barker & blackbear on MTV VMA pre-show
Credit: Alexandre FaraciMachine Gun Kelly will perform alongside Travis Barker and blackbear during MTV’s VMA pre-show.
The trio will presumably be playing songs off Kelly’s upcoming pop punk album, Tickets to My Downfall, produced by the Blink-182 drummer and which features blackbear on the song “My Ex’s Best Friend.”
The video for the Tickets to My Downfall single, “Bloody Valentine,” is nominated for the Best Alternative VMA.
The VMA pre-show airs Sunday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the main event kicking off later that night at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
In related news, MGK’s frequent collaborator Yungblud is among the three finalists for the PUSH Best New Artist VMA. He’ll compete against Doja Cat and Lewis Capaldi.
By Josh Johnson
