      Weather Alert

Machine Gun Kelly teases release of “pop-punk Grease” musical film, 'Downfalls High'

Nov 23, 2020 @ 12:00pm

ABCMachine Gun Kelly has shared a teaser clip for Downfalls High, an upcoming musical film based on his new album, Tickets to My Downfall.

The 15-second snippet gives us a brief preview of what to expect from the project, which Kelly previously described as “pop-punk Grease” in an interview with NME.

Downfalls High is set to premiere January 2021.

Tickets to My Downfall, which was executive produced by Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, was released in September. It features the singles “Bloody Valentine” and “My Ex’s Best Friend,” both of which Kelly played during Sunday’s American Music Awards.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
Free Covid Testing Information For Will County & Surrounding Areas
Free Joliet Covid Testing Site Moved Because of Traffic Safety
You Can Get a Rebate for your Whole Thanksgiving Dinner From Walmart... and Ibotta...
Garth Brooks To Host Show Today @ 9am on WCCQ