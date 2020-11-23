Machine Gun Kelly teases release of “pop-punk Grease” musical film, 'Downfalls High'
ABCMachine Gun Kelly has shared a teaser clip for Downfalls High, an upcoming musical film based on his new album, Tickets to My Downfall.
The 15-second snippet gives us a brief preview of what to expect from the project, which Kelly previously described as “pop-punk Grease” in an interview with NME.
Downfalls High is set to premiere January 2021.
Tickets to My Downfall, which was executive produced by Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, was released in September. It features the singles “Bloody Valentine” and “My Ex’s Best Friend,” both of which Kelly played during Sunday’s American Music Awards.
By Josh Johnson
