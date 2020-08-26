Machine Gun Kelly premieres video for ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ song, “My Ex’s Best Friend”
Credit: Chris VillaMachine Gun Kelly has premiered the video for “My Ex’s Best Friend,” a track from his upcoming pop punk album Tickets to My Downfall.
The clip finds MGK strumming on a guitar while sitting on a flipped-over car, which is being pulled by a truck driven by producer blackbear, who’s featured on the track. You can watch it now streaming via YouTube.
Kelly and blackbear will be performing together alongside Blink-182‘s Travis Barker at the MTV VMA pre-show, airing this Sunday, August 30, at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT.
Tickets to My Downfall, which is executive produced by Barker, is due out September 25. It also includes the single “Bloody Valentine.”
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)