Machine Gun Kelly premieres video for ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ song, “My Ex’s Best Friend”

Aug 26, 2020 @ 4:00pm

Credit: Chris VillaMachine Gun Kelly has premiered the video for “My Ex’s Best Friend,” a track from his upcoming pop punk album Tickets to My Downfall.

The clip finds MGK strumming on a guitar while sitting on a flipped-over car, which is being pulled by a truck driven by producer blackbear, who’s featured on the track. You can watch it now streaming via YouTube.

Kelly and blackbear will be performing together alongside Blink-182‘s Travis Barker at the MTV VMA pre-show, airing this Sunday, August 30, at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Tickets to My Downfall, which is executive produced by Barker, is due out September 25. It also includes the single “Bloody Valentine.”

