Macaulay Culkin Recreates “Home Alone”

Macaulay Culkin revisited his role from the movie Home Alone for a Google Assistant commercial. The 38-year-old Culkin recreated scenes from the film as he asked Google to help him deal with day to day situations. He asks Google what’s on his calendar, he adds after-shave to his shopping list and he tells Google to turn down the thermostat. The scary furnace from the movie makes an appearance in the ad. Culkin even put operation Kevin into effect to thwart the robbers. it included Google activating the smart lock on the door, turning on the lights and cranking up the fireplace. Do you have a smart speaker? Will you be getting one for the holidays? What’s your favorite Home Alone scene?