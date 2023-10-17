98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lynyrd Skynyrd Give Rossington’s Guitar to Emotional Jelly Roll

October 17, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Jellyroll recently got quite the gift from some of his heroes.

Rickey Medlocke and Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd made a guest appearance at the rapper’s Jacksonville, Florida show.

The pair helped perform their song “Simple Man” with Jellyroll before presenting him with a guitar belonging to late band member Gary Rossington.

They told the emotional performer that Rossington’s family wanted him to have it.

Should Jellyroll and the remaining members of Lynyrd Skynyrd do more music together? What are your thoughts on Jellyroll?

