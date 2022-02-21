      Weather Alert

Lynyrd Skynyrd Childhood Home – Available to Book on Airbnb

Feb 21, 2022 @ 8:56am
rock concert

Here’s your chance for a brush with fame.

The home, where Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s Ronnie Van Zant grew up, is now available to rent as an Airbnb. A plaque in the front of the Jacksonville, Florida, home notes that Ronnie, along with his brothers, current Skynyrd singer Johnny and former .38 Special member Donnie, “spent their formative years” growing up in the house, starting in the 1950’s.

The Airbnb listing shows the house includes a vintage 1938 Brunswick pool table and a retro 70s feel — but also comes with a warning:  “If you have an expectation of a perfect modern home, this is probably not a good fit for you.”

The home features three bedrooms, with stays starting at $274 a night.

Popular Posts
EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat
SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Really Is the BEST Sleep Position? This.
Health Alert!
Win Tickets to Chris Cagle! 
Do you have a reusable plastic water bottle? Well, time to panic . . .
Connect With Us Listen To Us On