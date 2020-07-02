Luke, Shania, Old Dominion, Country Artists that will Perform on GMA’s Summer Concert Series
Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series will be featuring some Country acts to go along with their heavy Pop Lineup. Old Dominion will be taking the stage on Friday, Luke Bryan will perform on August 7th, & ShaniaTwain on August 14th.
Other artists include Shaggy featuring Sting set to perform on July 10th, Ellie Goulding on July 17th, Derulo on July 24th, The Killers on July 31st, Bryan on August 7th, Estefan on August 17th, Megan Thee Stallion on August 21st and Bebe Rexha on August 28th. Usher will bringing the Summer Concert series to a close with a performance on September 4th. Each artist will perform virtually from their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Katy Perry kicked off the first show on May 22nd, performing her new hit song “Daisies” from her own home while pregnant.