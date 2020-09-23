Luke James explains KIRBY’s “funky, soulful, galactic vibe” on the “all of your love” remix

Brendan Wixted for CRUSHfanzineIn January, R&B singer Luke James served up some of his most intimate, poetic and vulnerable work to date on his sophomore album, to feel love/d.
To amp up his first independent release and to spark more feelings of love, he tapped singer KIRBY for her soulful vocals on the remix to “all of your love.”
The Tennessee-bred singer had been hot on his radar for quite some time, especially since releasing her ’70s inspired debut album, Sis, earlier this year.
“Well, I’m a fan of Kirby. Her debut album is dynamite and I had always thought about wanting to do music with her,” James tells ABC Audio. “I was just trying to think of who could add more to the vibe.”
The “Make Love to Me” singer praised KIRBY for bringing her “funky, soulful, galactic vibe” to take the song to the next level.
“I felt like she would definitely level it up,” he continued. “You know, not too many people out here that sing like that. So it’s not like I had a big pot to pick from, chose from. But she’s one of them. She got on it and I mean, she did what Black women do, always level things up.”
“The remix to “all of your love” arrives eight months after to feel love/d and sets James up to release new music, possibly later this year.
“Yes, I’m always creating, I mean, it’s my way to stay sane,” he says. “So I’m always creating. Yeah, I plan on giving more music. I think I have more stuff in me and doing that I don’t feel ashamed to share. So, yeah, I have more. Something else is coming. Why not?”
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.