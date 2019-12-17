Luke & his wife Caroline Have a Unique Way to Celebrate Christmas
Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, are decking the halls with pranks. They are documenting what they call their “12 Days of Pranksmas” on social media, beginning with their first victim, Luke’s mom, LeClaire Bryan. Caroline hired a woman to act like a crazed fan who chases Luke around a golf course and tackles him. LeClaire tries to protect her son and the fun begins! Keep up with all the pranks on Caroline’s Instagram page @linabryan3.