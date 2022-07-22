      Weather Alert

LUKE COMBS

Jul 22, 2022 @ 9:03am
Getty Images

Luke Combs wished his wife, Nicole, a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post yesterday (Thursday, July 21st). He shared several pictures of Nicole writing in part, “Welcome to the dirty 30 club . . . I love you so much and I’m so thankful for you Every. Single. Day. And I can’t wait to spend at least 100 more years with you and the beautiful life you’ve given our little family.” The couple welcomed their first child, son Tex, last month.

