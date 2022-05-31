 Luke Combs Wishes The Class Of 2022 Good Luck!

Luke Combs Wishes The Graduating Class Of 2022 The Best Of Luck … “Hey this is Luke Combs. To all you seniors that are graduating this year, I wanted to offer up a huge congratulations to you on this amazing achievement. As each of you step into this exciting new chapter of your life, just enjoy it. Enjoy this moment, and do what you want to do. Whether that is using the degree you just got in your hand or not. You going to do what you want to do, being happy, and feeling fulfilled is the most important thing. So to each and every one of you, congratulations, and all the best to you going forward.”