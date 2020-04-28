      Weather Alert

Luke Combs Will Livestream Concert to Support Bartenders, Waitstaff Affected by COVID-19

Apr 28, 2020 @ 8:39am

Luke Combs – who says he got his start in bars and small clubs – will give back to those who were a part of his early beginnings, with a live, virtual concert, this Friday.

May 1st, Combs will take to his social media pages to offer a concert.  Donations will be taken, during his performance, to help bartenders and waitstaff, who are affected by the Coronavirus.

Combs’ performance is part of Miller Lite’s #VirtualTipJar campaign.  Fans can donate to visit-tips.org to assist the United States Bartender’s Guild National Charity Foundation and its Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.

