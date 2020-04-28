      Weather Alert

Luke Combs Will Livestream Concert to Support Bartenders, Waitstaff Affected by COVID-19

Apr 28, 2020 @ 2:10pm

Luke Combs, who says he got his start in bars and small clubs will give back to those who were a part of his early beginnings with a live virtual concert this Friday.

On May 1st, Combs will take to his social media pages to give a concert. Donations will be taken during his performance to help bartenders and waitstaff affected by the Coronavirus.

Bryan’s performance is part of Miller Lite’s #VirtualTipJar campaign. Fans can donate to visit-tips.org to assist the United States Bartender’s Guild National Charity Foundation and its Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.

 

