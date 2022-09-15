Luke Combs will be ESPN’s College GameDay guest picker: “I wouldn’t miss it for the world”

In between a hectic touring schedule, Luke Combs is making a stop in his home state to be the guest picker for ESPN’s College GameDay this weekend.

The star announced the news on social media, and he made it pretty clear what one of his picks is going to be: his alma mater, Appalachian State.

“Don’t even ask me who I’m picking. You know who I’m picking, baby,” Luke said in his video announcement, pointing to the App State ball cap on his head.

Luke also said that making sure he could be there for College GameDay was tough to orchestrate, as he’s currently out on his Middle of Somewhere Tour.

“You know your boy has a show in Green Bay Friday night. Unfortunately he has a show on Saturday night, as well,” Luke said. “But, the logistics were very, very difficult, but we got it put together, and I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Tune in to ESPN on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. ET to watch Luke make his picks.