Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole Hocking Has an Engineering Degree

Luke Combs’ wife, Nicole Hocking, is just as successful as her superstar husband The Florida Coast University grad has a degree in civil engineering and has been working as a recruiting coordinator at Broadcast Music since she and Combs met. Now, Combs and Hocking are parents and will be welcoming a new baby boy very soon. Combs said in an interview on Absolute Radio he looks forward to being, “the guy throwing the football.” Combs understands his role and knows he’ll have to take a backseat to Hocking, “The baby just doesn’t need me at all. I’m just there to clean stuff.”