Luke Combs’ Wife Is Recovering from COVID, and Luke Once Got Sick from Drinking a “Shoey”

LUKE COMBS’ wife Nicole is recovering from a “brutal” case of COVID-19. She revealed it Saturday on her Instagram stories, saying that she had “all the symptoms, except for a fever.”
Quote, “It’s beat me up. It’s brutal, but you know I am on the up-and-coming and I am feeling great these last two or three days and hopefully, I test negative soon.” She didn’t say if Luke got it or not. Her last pics of them together were posted on Christmas.
In much lighter Luke Combs news. He’s on tonight’s episode of “Straight Up Steve Austin”. The promo is out and there’s a segment where they belly-up to a bar in Nashville, and Steve asks him about the “shoey” he did in Australia a few years ago.
Luke gave the details. Quote, “The crowd started chanting “shoey”, [so] I took my boot off, filled it up with beer, and then drank my whole beer out of it. Actually, I ended up getting sick, so I don’t know what that says about what’s going on in these boots.”
The show airs tonight at 10, our time [EST 11:00 P.M.] on USA Network. (Here’s the promo. The “shoey” stuff starts at 0:16.)
