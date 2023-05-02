98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Combs’ Wife Explains Why They Still Live In A Two-Bedroom House

May 2, 2023 6:05PM CDT
(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Luke Combs’ wife Nicole explained that their second child will share a room with their nine-month-old son, Tex.

The CMA Entertainer of the Year owns a two-bedroom house. For now, Combs and his wife are raising their family in a modest residence, unlike some country stars. Since Combs’ brand is built on his every-man image and his commitment to staying true to his roots, fans were still surprised to hear that the couple lives in a two-bedroom.

Many fans were surprised at this revelation, and Nicole added, “We’re basic AF.”

She also shared that she and Luke are having a hard time coming up with their new baby’s name.

She continued, “I like one-syllable names bc I think they’re powerful, but every name we like (2 lol) we know someone or someone’s child named that already. I normally don’t care about that, but when it’s a close friend it’s kind of odd.”

 

