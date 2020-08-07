Luke Combs’ Wedding Cake Was A Beer Can
Getty Images
Luke Combs and his new wife, Nicole, are giving fans a look into their surprise wedding last weekend. In true Luke Combs’ fashion, the couple’s wedding cake was shaped as a giant beer can, with the words “Nicole & Beer Never Broke My Heart” on it. They tied the knot at their home in Florida on August 1st after a 20-month engagement. Luke and Nicole are expected to have a large celebration sometime next year. Here’s the complete story from Taste of Country.