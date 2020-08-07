      Weather Alert

Luke Combs’ Wedding Cake Was A Beer Can

Aug 7, 2020 @ 5:59am
Getty Images

Luke Combs and his new wife, Nicole, are giving fans a look into their surprise wedding last weekend. In true Luke Combs’ fashion, the couple’s wedding cake was shaped as a giant beer can, with the words “Nicole & Beer Never Broke My Heart” on it. They tied the knot at their home in Florida on August 1st after a 20-month engagement. Luke and Nicole are expected to have a large celebration sometime next year. Here’s the complete story from Taste of Country.

View this post on Instagram

🍻♥️

A post shared by NICOLE COMBS (@nicohocking) on

TAGS
Luke Combs
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again