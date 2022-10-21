Luke Combs’ Upcoming World Tour Breaks Records, Sells Out 37 Of 39 Dates

(FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY)(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Luke Combs has sold out 37 of his 39 “World Tour” gigs, including all 16 North American stadium dates and four new shows in London, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

The tour shattered many records, including the fastest sellouts at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, St. Louis’ Busch Stadium, and Gillette Stadium for any genre.

Combs’ worldwide voyage is one of the fastest-selling arena tours ever by a country singer in the UK, and he is the first foreign artist to sell out an Australian and New Zealand tour within hours. Combs will be touring for the next year.