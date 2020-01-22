Luke Combs To Perform On ‘SNL’
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Luke Combs will make his debut as the musical guest on NBC’s Saturday Night Live next Saturday, Feb. 1st. He’ll join the night’s host, NFL star J.J. Watt.
Luke is set to headline his first ever stadium show at Appalachian State University’s Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, NC on May 2nd. The already sold-out stadium show is part of Luke’s headlining What You See Is What You Get Tour, which kicks off next month with special guests Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker.
Luke’s most recent single, “Even Though I’m Leaving,” spent three weeks at No. 1 at country radio, making it his seventh consecutive chart-topper on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.