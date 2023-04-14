LUKE COMBS TO OPEN VENUE IN DOWNTOWN NASHVILLE

Luke Combs is diving headfirst into the bar and restaurant business as he joins forces with what is currently known as The Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville.

The three-level, live music complex will total 69,000 square feet, including an outdoor-indoor capacity of nearly 3,200 people, and will reflect Luke’s passions for music, songwriting, whiskey and sports.

Specifically, the venue will take inspiration from Combs’ debut hit “Hurricane,” which went 8x multi-Platinum and spent two weeks on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart in 2017.

The business is owned by Opry Entertainment, which is also responsible for Blake Shelton’s Ole Red venues.

Luke said, that was one of his deciding factors to do this project. He even talked to Blake to get his opinion. He said, “Blake had so many great things to say about them and was like, ‘You should absolutely do this,’ and he was excited for me. It was great to get that affirmation.”

Located on 2nd Avenue in downtown Music City, the yet-to-be-named venue will open sometime next year.

