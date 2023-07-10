98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church and more to perform on CMA Fest

July 10, 2023 11:45AM CDT
Share
CMA/ABC

The performance lineup for CMA Fest has been revealed.

Hosted by Dierks BentleyLainey Wilson and Elle King, the three-hour television concert special will feature performances from a slew of country stars, including Luke CombsLuke BryanTim McGrawMiranda LambertEric ChurchOld DominionKeith UrbanDan + ShayJelly RollTyler HubbardCarly PearceJordan DavisAshley McBrydeCody Johnson and more.

Also taking the stage are country icons AlabamaJo Dee MessinaReba McEntireTanya Tucker and Vince Gill.

For the full performance lineup, visit cmafest.com.

CMA Fest airs Wednesday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

While you wait, be sure to watch the broadcast debut of CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair on Tuesday, July 18, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
3

MORGAN WALLEN MAKES BIG DONATION TO CHICAGO PARK
4

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?

Recent Posts