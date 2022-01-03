Luke Combs: The Career He Thought He Would Have Was…

Luke Combs starts the new year by climbing the charts, with his latest single “Doin’ This.” But what he used to want to be “doin‘” will probably surpise you. Combs did dream of another – entirely different – career path:
“Actually, I wanted to be a homicide detective, is what I wanted to do. I kinda realized, way too late on in college, that I kinda didn’t realize that you had to be a cop for 10 years to do that. And I just didn’t think that I was tough enough to be a cop for ten years. So, and that was just something I didn’t think I was cut out to do.”
Everyone who grew up watching NCIS, Criminal Minds or Bones, we feel you, Luke Combs.
Doin’ This from Luke Combs is already inside the Top 40 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.