Luke Combs Teases Possible Names for Expected Baby Boy: ‘There’s a Theme’ – New Album Expected, Too

Luke Combs recently offered some clues, about the names which he and his wife, Nicole, are considering, for their baby boy.
The couple is expecting their first child, soon. Combs told Audacy’s Rob + Holly at Tortuga Music Festival that there is a “shortlist” of baby names.
“[The name] is tight-lipped, but we are in talks. There’s a shortlist,” he said, before teasing that the name “rhymes with orange” and “rhymes with purple.”
Luke says he really doesn’t care about the name as long as the baby is healthy. “If a damn alligator can come out, it wouldn’t matter to me as long as it’s healthy… I would teach him to sing, teach him how to eat a cheeseburger, [and] I could afford a good coach,” he said. “I have been [plotting] the takeover of the Nashville little league in the next five years — finding the best kids, building this unstoppable little league team.”
A baby isn’t all that’s on the way: Combs has a new album coming in June. He posted the news on social media yesterday (Wednesday, April 13th) which simply reads, “New Album June 24.”
No other details have been shared.
Luke’s latest album, What You See Is What You Get, was released in 2019. That multiplatinum project produced five consecutive Number One hits.