Luke Combs Teams Up With Crocs

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Luke Combs has once again teamed up with Crocs for a limited-edition style.

He made the announcement in a social post saying, “I’ve got a little announcement for y’all, my next collab with Crocs is on the way way sooner than you think, so lets get down to it. I mean these things right here, straight gas. Mossy Oak green leaf, we got a fishing thing, we got us a bobber.”

The new camo crocs will drop on November 30 but you can get early access by joining his fan club.