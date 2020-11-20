Luke Combs Surpasses Garth Brooks’ Record And Ties Shania Twain’s Record On Billboard Chart
2018 CMT Awards (Getty Images)
Luke Combs is making history with his new album, “What You See Is What You Get.” Combs’s sophomore album is now sitting at number one for the 34th week on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.
Combs has surpassed Garth Brooks by having two albums at number one for 34 weeks. Brooks previously held the record with his 1990 album, “No Fences.”
Both of Luke’s studio albums have sat atop the chart for 25 weeks or more, beating Taylor Swift, who topped the Billboard Country Chart for 24 weeks. His 2017 debut This One’s For You spent 50 non-consecutive weeks at number 1, which has tied with Shania Twain’s “Come On Over.”
Combs recently released the deluxe version of “What You See Is What You Get” and his single, “Better Together” is his latest radio hit. Here’s the complete story from Music Mahem.