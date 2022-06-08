      Weather Alert

Luke Combs: ‘Stadium of Dreams’ Used to Mean One Thing – Now It’s Another

Jun 8, 2022 @ 2:19pm
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Luke Combs’ Stadium Shows Fulfill a Couple of Dreams

Luke Combs had dreams of playing both country music and football, as a teenager.

While his football fantasy didn’t come true, the country star’s dreams did.  And he recently played a couple of football stadiums on tour.

Luke wrote on Instagram, along with a handful of photos, “When I was 15, I had a running back’s dreams but never did run too far… Thankfully the @broncos and @seahawks have made this ol’ boy’s dreams come true by getting to play in NFL stadiums! Thank you for an unforgettable night and braving the rain with me, Seattle!”

#LukeInSeattle Luke’s post has received 100,000 likes.

TAGS
#FootballStadiums #LukeCombs
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share Surprising Features - Who Knew?
Win Tickets to The Taste of Joliet Country Night
Win Tickets to See The Chicks!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Teens Who Lack Sleep Eat Way Worse
Brad Paisley Returns to Home State to Kick Off 'Gamechanger' Initiative Against Drug Crisis
Connect With Us Listen To Us On