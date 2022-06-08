Luke Combs: ‘Stadium of Dreams’ Used to Mean One Thing – Now It’s Another

Luke Combs’ Stadium Shows Fulfill a Couple of Dreams
Luke Combs had dreams of playing both country music and football, as a teenager.
While his football fantasy didn’t come true, the country star’s dreams did. And he recently played a couple of football stadiums on tour.
Luke wrote on Instagram, along with a handful of photos, “When I was 15, I had a running back’s dreams but never did run too far… Thankfully the @broncos and @seahawks have made this ol’ boy’s dreams come true by getting to play in NFL stadiums! Thank you for an unforgettable night and braving the rain with me, Seattle!”
