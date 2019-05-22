Luke Combs’ sophomore album “The Prequel” is Coming
By News Desk
|
May 22, 2019 @ 10:22 AM

River House Artists/Columbia NashvilleLuke Combs’ new EP, The Prequel, will arrive on June 7, featuring his new hit, “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

It’s the follow-up to his double-platinum, debut album, This One’s for You, which is currently spending its 35th non-consecutive week atop Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

The Prequel features five new songs, all co-written by the North Carolina native.

Here’s the complete track listing for Luke Combs’ new EP:

“Beer Never Broke My Heart”
“Refrigerator Door”
“Even Though I’m Leaving”
“Lovin’ on You”
“Moon over Mexico”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

