LUKE COMBS SHARES STORY BEHIND “GETTIN’ OLD”

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Among the 18 songs on Luke Combs‘ upcoming album, Gettin’ Old, is one called “You Found Yours.” On Tuesday (February 28th), Luke turned to social media to share the idea for this song, which he co-wrote. He shared a picture of a knife writing, “If you zoom in on this knife, you’ll notice YOU FOUND YOURS engraved on it. It was made and given to me by my Uncle Eddie and I’ve had the thing for probably 10 years, but never noticed it until last January while I was sitting in the deer stand. I’m not sure what made him put that on there, but once I saw it, I knew I had to use it in a song.”

He later followed up adding, “And no, my Uncle Eddie is not Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation.”

Luke’s Gettin’ Old album will be released on March 24th.

He currently sits at Number Two on the Mediabase chart with “Going, Going, Gone.”

CHECK IT OUT