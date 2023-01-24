Luke Combs Shares How He Stays Humble Despite Growing Fame

I think it is always good when artists remain humble, sure they deserve all the credit for their talent, but they don’t have to let fame change them.

In a recent interview, Luke Combs spoke about how he stays humble despite becoming a superstar.

Combs said about keeping his fans first and circle tight, “That was definitely, like, a concerted effort on my part, you know, between me and the people that I’ve chosen to surround myself with.”

He added about his wife, “I met my wife before I had anything going on. I was driving the same car I drove in high school and [had] no-shows.”

He continued, “She keeps me humble, let’s put it that way. I think just keeping those people close and surrounding yourself with people that don’t let you buy into your ego or yourself as an artist.”

Cheers to you Luke! I think it’s so cool that you remain humble!