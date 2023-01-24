98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Combs Shares How He Stays Humble Despite Growing Fame

January 24, 2023 5:08PM CST
Share
Luke Combs Shares How He Stays Humble Despite Growing Fame

I think it is always good when artists remain humble, sure they deserve all the credit for their talent, but they don’t have to let fame change them.

In a recent interview, Luke Combs spoke about how he stays humble despite becoming a superstar.

Combs said about keeping his fans first and circle tight, “That was definitely, like, a concerted effort on my part, you know, between me and the people that I’ve chosen to surround myself with.”

He added about his wife, “I met my wife before I had anything going on. I was driving the same car I drove in high school and [had] no-shows.”

He continued, “She keeps me humble, let’s put it that way. I think just keeping those people close and surrounding yourself with people that don’t let you buy into your ego or yourself as an artist.”

Cheers to you Luke!  I think it’s so cool that you remain humble!

 

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FRESH: We Do Our Best __THIS__ in the Shower
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.

Recent Posts