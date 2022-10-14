LUKE COMBS SELLS OUT NEARLY EVERY DATE ON 2023 WORLD TOUR

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Luke Combs has once again proven his enormous global popularity as 37 of the 39 shows on his upcoming 2023 World Tour are already sold out. This includes all 16 of his North American stadium dates as well as the four new shows added in London, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane due to overwhelming demand.

The tour broke multiple records across the world including the fastest sell-outs ever at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium and St. Louis’ Busch Stadium as well as the fastest sell-out by a first time Gillette Stadium performer in any genre. It also ranks as one of the fastest selling arena tours ever by a country artist in the UK, while Luke is the first international artist to sell-out an Australian and New Zealand tour, which he did within just hours. The Stockholm show has also been moved to a larger venue (Avicii Arena) to accommodate ticket demand.

Of his very first World Tour, Luke said: “Yeah, I mean, it’s pretty wild, you know, going out on a world tour, you know. We’ve we’ve played Australia a few times, Europe a few times, but to kind of be doing all that stuff and headlining our own shows all in the same year and, you know, doing 16 NFL stadiums is pretty unbelievable. So we’re really excited about it. Really excited about kind of doing our first big big thing. Really ever I mean, it’s gonna be nuts.”

Luke recently achieved his record-breaking 14th-consecutive Number One hit with “The Kind of Love We Make,” which also reached Number Eight on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Luke is also nominated for three awards at the 2022 CMA Awards — Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for his latest album, Growin’ Up. And just yesterday (Thursday, October 13th), Luke was nominated for two American Music Awards — Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for Growin’ Up. The CMA Awards will be held on November 9th in Nashville while the AMA‘s are set for November 20th in Los Angeles. Both award shows will air live on ABC.