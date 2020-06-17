      Weather Alert

Luke Combs scores his first Number One hit as solely a songwriter

Jun 17, 2020 @ 8:58am

Luke Combs scores his first Number One hit as solely a songwriter with “I Hope You’re Happy Now” ascending to the top spot on the country charts this week. He co-wrote the song with Carly Pearce, among others. Luke performed a snippet of the song acoustically on social media writing, “Songwriting is one of the things that made me fall in love with country music, so I’m pumped to have written this song with @carlypearce and it be my first No. 1 as just a songwriter. Huge congrats to her & @leebrice for it being the No. 1 song this week!”

