Luke Combs scores first career ‘Billboard’ 200 chart-topping album
River House Artists/Columbia NashvilleLuke Combs had much to celebrate this weekend. On top of walking away with three CMA awards last Wednesday, the “Beautiful Crazy” singer now sits atop the Billboard 200 chart.
Billboard reports that Combs’ What You See Is What You Get is his first all-genre chart topper. In addition, the album logged the biggest streaming week for a country album and scored the largest week for any country album in over a year — the last being Carrie Underwood‘s Cry Pretty.
What You See Is What You Get, which dropped November 8, moved 172,00 units in its first week of release. Of that amount, 109,000 of those numbers were album sales alone. This is also the second country album to top the charts so far this year.
This is Combs’ second album. His first, This One’s for You, debuted within the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, peaked in fourth and, since summer 2018, continues to hover within the top 40.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.