Luke Combs Says His Dad Inspired Him to Record ‘Fast Car’

Luke Combs reflects on his monstrous 2023. The country superstar’s twangy remake of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 song “Fast Car” shot to the top of the country music charts and number two on the Billboard Hot 100 in April.

Combs decided to record the song because it was a favorite for him and his father.

“When I was 5 years old, my dad and I would be in his truck, and he would always play music for me. He had a Tracy Chapman cassette tape, and ‘Fast Car’ is one of the first songs I remember,” the North Carolina native, 33, tells PEOPLE. “I’ve always been a huge fan of it and think of my dad and our time together when I hear it.”

Fast forward and now Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” has won single and song of the year at the CMA Awards, making Chapman the first black woman to receive the honor. In February, Combs is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the 2024 Grammys.