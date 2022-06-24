Luke Combs Says He Grew Up On ’90s Country!

Finally, someone said it!
While many of your favorite country music artists say they grew up on Merle Haggard, Willie, or Waylon Jennings, the truth is many times that isn’t the case.
As for Luke Combs, he isn’t embarrassed to say he was listening to 90s country. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone Country, Combs says, “I would love to lie to you so people would think I was cool and say I was listening to Merle Haggard records when I was 10 years old, but I wasn’t.”
Combs got into Willie’s “Stardust” album in college, and his Merle Haggard hat seems to prove that at some point he did get into his music.
As for Combs the 90s country music he grew up one has suited him fine, you can hear the fruit of his inspiration with his new album, “Growin’ Up.”