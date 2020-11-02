Luke Combs Says CMA Entertainer Nod Was ‘Unexpected’
Getty Images
Luke Combs heads into this month’s CMA Awards with his first nod for Entertainer of the Year, alongside Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood. He tells us:
Luke is also nominated for Male Vocalist, Album (What You See Is What You Get), Single (“Beer Never Broke My Heart”), and Song of the Year (“Even Though I’m Leaving,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now”) at the CMA Awards, which will air live from Nashville on ABC on Nov. 11th.
Luke’s 2019 album, What You See Is What You Get, has returned to the top of the Billboard all-genre albums chart this week, spurred by the release of his new deluxe album, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, which was released last week. Luke implored fans last week to help push the song “Forever After All” to the Number One spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart to make Country music history, but that didn’t happen. He addressed fans on Friday (Oct 30th) via video message on social media. Luke wrote, “I’m proud. And I want y’all to be too. What WE did this week was super impressive – No. 1 album and No. 2 song. To me, the numbers just mean a lot of people are enjoying the music, and that’s why I do this. I love country music and having the opportunity to make music for y’all that you can relate to and enjoy, and I’ll continue to give my all towards that and us have fun for a long time.”