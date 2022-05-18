      Weather Alert

Luke Combs Reveals his Biggest Fears about Fatherhood

May 18, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Luke Combs tells us some of the things he worries about, as he transitions to fatherhood.

Combs, and his wife expecting a baby boy, soon.

While he is looking forward to becoming a “sports dad;” he wants to raise a well-rounded child, more than anything.

He says,  “I think about how different their childhood is going to be than mine and they will have pressure being my kid which is not something I’ve dealt with or know how to deal with.”

Luke said he wants to talk with his son about those things.  And he worries about the day his son finds out who dad is, as a public figure.

But, his immediate problem:  the car seat.  “How do you put this damn car seat in?

And it’s one of the first things Dad has to do, when Baby is ready to come home.

