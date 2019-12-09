      Weather Alert

Luke Combs Releases New EP

Dec 9, 2019 @ 8:13am

Luke Combs has released a new EP. It’s a collection of stripped down versions of songs that he recorded with a few of his songwriting friends. In a press release, Luke said this about songwriting, “It’s always been a teamwork thing for me. I don’t really like writing by myself all that much.”
The EP consists of new songs as well as old. One that he didn’t write is “Greystone Chapel,” a song that was recorded by Johnny Cash for his album, At Folsom Prison.
Luke’s new EP, The Writer’s Cut, is available exclusively on Apple Music.

TAGS
Luke Combs
