      Weather Alert

Luke Combs Releases Forever After All Music Video

Apr 29, 2021 @ 9:03am
2018 CMT Awards (Getty Images)

When it comes to Luke Combs’ new single “Forever After All” – the song already had a very personal connection to the singer.

Luke shares, “I wrote this song obviously about my wife Nicole, and it was the first song that I had written in our new house that we live in here in Tennessee. It just felt like we were taking a huge step forward with our relationship and with our life, and wanted to encompass that in a song.”

So, when it came time to create a music video for the track, Luke says “It features footage from the best day of my life; the day I got to marry my best friend. I love you, Nicole Hocking”

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: 8 Traits Chronic Cheaters Share - Which You Might Not Guess
Win a Pair of Tickets to Luke Bryan! 
Emergency Repairs on Outbound I-55 at Joliet Road
Tim McGraw Fans Flip Out Over New Photo with a Fish
Dierks Bentley is hitting the clubs