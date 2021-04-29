Luke Combs Releases Forever After All Music Video
2018 CMT Awards (Getty Images)
When it comes to Luke Combs’ new single “Forever After All” – the song already had a very personal connection to the singer.
Luke shares, “I wrote this song obviously about my wife Nicole, and it was the first song that I had written in our new house that we live in here in Tennessee. It just felt like we were taking a huge step forward with our relationship and with our life, and wanted to encompass that in a song.”
So, when it came time to create a music video for the track, Luke says “It features footage from the best day of my life; the day I got to marry my best friend. I love you, Nicole Hocking”