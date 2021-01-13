      Weather Alert

Luke Combs Recalls the Moment He ‘Made It’ and Shares his Dreams Of Performing at the Super Bowl

Jan 13, 2021 @ 9:03am
Getty Images

Luke Combs recalls the moment he felt like he “made it” and it wasn’t when he received an award or was first seen on television.

I think the honest answer to that would be when I could pay my bills doing music and not have to do another job.  That was making it for me,” says Combs.

Now that Combs dreams – of doing music full time – have come to pass, he now has bigger goals.  “I’m definitely gunning for that Entertainer of the Year spot and winning that at some point,” says Combs.

He also has dreams of performing on a huge stage saying, “I want to do the halftime show at the Super Bowl.”

